US shooter tried to enter black college before killing three

Ryan Palmeter has been identified as the 21-year-old white gunman who killed three black people in Florida, in what US law enforcement called a racially-motivated attack.

He first tried to enter a nearby historically black college but was turned away by a security officer, the Edward Waters University in Jacksonville said in a statement.

Palmeter then went on to shoot one of his victims as she sat in her car outside a Dollar General store; shot another just after Palmeter entered the store; and shot the third minutes later, police said.

Palmeter used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a handgun in the shooting, Sheriff TK Waters said during a press conference. He had legally purchased his guns in recent months even though he had been involuntarily committed for a mental health examination in 2017.

Palmeter killed himself after killing the three victims.

Bob Self A photograph of shooter Ryan Palmeter is shown during Sheriff TK Waters’ press conference.

Waters identified those shot in the attack on Saturday (local time) at a Dollar General as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, who was shot in her car; store employee AJ Laguerre, 19, who was shot as he tried to flee; and customer Jerrald Gallion, 29, who was shot as he entered the store, which is in a predominantly black neighbourhood.

Palmeter lived with his parents in neighbouring Clay County and had texted his father during the shooting and told him to break into his room, Waters said.

The father then found a suicide note, a will, and a number of writings. Waters said the gunman detailed a “disgusting ideology of hate” toward black people in those writings. He had painted swastikas on his AR-15 rifle.

Waters said the guns were purchased in April and in June, with the dealers following all the laws and procedures, including background checks. Because Palmeter was released after his mental health examination, that would have not shown up on his background checks.

John Raoux/AP US police at the scene of the Dollar General shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Saturday shortly before 1pm (local time), Palmeter parked at Edward Waters University, a historically black college less than 2km from the Dollar General.

The sheriff said he posted a TikTok video of himself donning a bullet-resistant vest and gloves. It was about this time that a university security guard spotted Palmeter and parked near him.

Palmeter drove off and the security guard flagged down a Jacksonville officer who was about to send out an alert to other officers when the shooting began at the store.

The sheriff said Palmeter, wearing his vest covered by a shirt, gloves and a mask, first stopped in front of Carr’s vehicle and fired 11 shots with his rifle through her windshield, killing her.

He entered the store and turned to his right, shooting Laguerre, video shows. Numerous people fled through the back door, the sheriff said. He chased after them and fired, but missed. He went back inside the store and found Gallion entering the front door with his girlfriend. He fatally shot Gallion.

He then chased a woman through the store and fired, but missed.

About a minute later, Palmeter entered the store’s office and texted his father, telling him to use a screwdriver to break into his room. There, his father found a suicide note and a will. On his computer, writings that the sheriff has described as racist were found addressed to his family, law enforcement and the media.

Eleven minutes after the shooting began, and as police entered the store, Palmeter killed himself.

“Our community is grappling to understand why this atrocity occurred,” Waters said. “I urge us not to look for sense in a senseless act of violence.”

John Raoux/AP US police at the scene of the Dollar General shooting in Jacksonville, Florida.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement the US Justice Department was “investigating this attack as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism”.

“No person in this country should have to live in fear of hate-fuelled violence and no family should have to grieve the loss of a loved one to bigotry and hate,” he said.

On Sunday, the pastor of a church near the site of the shooting told mourners to follow Jesus Christ’s example and keep their sadness from turning to rage.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan wept during the service, while other attendees focused on Florida's political rhetoric and said it has fuelled such racist attacks.

“Our hearts are broken,” the Reverend Willie Barnes said at the St Paul AME Church. “If any of you are like me, I’m fighting trying to not be angry.”

Deegan cried as she addressed the congregation.

“I’ve heard some people say that some of the rhetoric that we hear doesn’t really represent what’s in people’s hearts, it’s just the game. It’s just the political game,” Deegan said. “Those three people who lost their lives, that’s not a game.“

John Raoux/AP Church members at the St Paul AME Church pray with four Edward Waters University students.

Elected officials said racist attacks like Saturday’s have been encouraged by political rhetoric targeting “wokeness” and policies from the Republican-led state government headed by Florida GovernorRon DeSantis, including one taking aim at the teaching of black history in Florida.

“We must be clear, it was not just racially-motivated, it was racist violence that has been perpetuated by rhetoric and policies designed to attack black people, period,” said Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat and one of several elected officials to speak during the church service.

“We cannot sit idly by as our history is being erased, as our lives are being devalued, as ‘wokeness’ is being attacked,” Nixon said. “Because let’s be clear – that is red meat to a base of voters.”

DeSantis said Floridians “condemn the horrific racially-motivated murders perpetrated by a deranged scumbag”.

“Perpetrating violence of this kind is unacceptable, and targeting people due to their race has no place in the state of Florida,” he said at a press conference.