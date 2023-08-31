Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida

Hurricane Idalia has made landfall in the southern parts of the United States, briefly reaching Category 4 strength with a peak of 210kph as it unleashed life-threatening storm surges in Florida before sweeping into Georgia.

Almost 375,000 customers in Florida and Georgia lost power while rushing water covered streets near the coast. As the eye moved inland, high winds shredded signs, sent sheet metal flying and snapped tall trees.

Idalia came ashore in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula. It made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7.45am local time as a high-end Category 3 hurricane.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia “an unprecedented event” since no major hurricane on record has ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend. The state, still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian, feared disastrous results.

There were no confirmed storm deaths in Florida, although reports of fatal traffic accidents in two counties may end up being storm-related, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Chris Urso A resident kayaks with her French bulldog in St Pete Beach, Florida.

On the island of Cedar Key, downed trees and debris blocked roads, and propane tanks exploded.

RJ Wright stayed behind on Cedar Key so he could check on elderly neighbours. He hunkered down with friends in a motel and when it was safe, walked outside into chest-high water.

It could have been a lot worse for the island, which juts into the Gulf, since it didn’t take a direct hit, he said.

“It got pretty gnarly for a while, but it was nothing compared to some of the other storms,” Wright said.

In the town of Perry, the wind blew out store windows, tore siding off buildings and overturned a gas station canopy. Interstate 275 in Tampa was partially flooded, and toppled power lines closed northbound Interstate 75 just south of Valdosta, Georgia.

Chris Urso Pedestrians walk along a flooded Old Dixie Highway in Hudson, Florida.

Jennifer Glenfield Residents navigate through a neighbourhood in high waters in St Petersburg, Florida.

Astounded by the flooding that turned Tampa’s Bayshore Boulevard into a river, Bill Hall watched a paddleboarder ride along the major thoroughfare.

“This is actually unbelievable,” Hall said. “I haven’t seen anything like this in years.”

Diane Flowers was sound asleep at 1am on Wednesday in her Wakulla County home, but her husband was up watching the weather on TV, and got a text from their son when the storm was upgraded to a Category 4.

“He said, ‘You guys need to leave,’” Flowers said. “And he’s not one for overreacting, so when he told us to leave, we just packed our stuff, got in our car and got going.”

Uncredited/AP A satellite image showing Hurricane Idalia approaching Florida.

The system remained a hurricane as it crossed into Georgia with top winds of 150kph, after drenching Florida.

Idaliai is now a Category 1 storm, but could still produce devastating winds across Georgia and southern South Carolina, forecasters said.