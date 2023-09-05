In pictures: Mass exodus from Burning Man after disastrous flooding

Satellite images have captured tens of thousands of party-goers escaping the flooded Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert.

Event organisers said they started to let traffic flow out of the main road around 2pm on Monday (local time) after the ground had dried up. Some 72,000 revellers had been trapped in foot-deep mud for days.

“Exodus operations have officially begun,” the organisers wrote in a post on social media.

But it was a muddy trek. “You had to haul,” Kristine Rae, 50, told the New York Times. “There were cars stuck halfway up their wheels.”

A satellite image shows traffic leaving the Burning Man festival.

Thousands of cars began streaming out of the desert on Monday.

Party-goers were stranded for days at the festival in the Black Rock Desert.

Maxar Technologies/Via AP Evacuations of the Burning Man festival began on Monday.

Rebecca Barger/AP A vehicle drives through mud at the Burning Man festival.

Rebecca Barger/AP Police inspect the site of the Burning Man festival.