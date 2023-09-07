Warnings after US teenager dies during viral 'One Chip Challenge'

Parents are being warned about the dangers of the social media “One Chip Challenge” after a boy in the US died after eating a dangerously spicy tortilla.

The challenge involves eating what is said to be the hottest tortilla chip on the planet and then abstaining from eating or drinking anything to ease the pain for as long as possible.

Participants have shared their reactions on social media in a craze that has gained more than two billion views on TikTok.

Experts are warning against the trend after 14-year-old Harris Wolobah, of Worcester, Massachusetts, died on September 1 after taking part in the challenge.

The boy was taken ill at school with severe stomach ache and was taken home by his mother, Lois. He collapsed a few hours later and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wolobah told NBC10 Boston that the family believes Harris died of complications from the chip challenge, although the teenager’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Paqui Chips/X (Twitter) #OneChipChallenge from the Paqui chips.

The single, large blue tortilla chip is sold by the brand Paqui and comes in a box shaped like a coffin.

The chip-maker has been encouraging people to try the challenge since 2016 and releases a new flavour each year.

Its new line became available online last month and combines two of the world’s hottest peppers.

The “vicious” crisp “contains the super-charged Carolina Reaper Pepper and stinging Scorpion Pepper”, the brand’s website states.

The UK’s Food Standards Agency told the Telegraph it was “aware of the viral food challenge on social media linked to ‘Paqui One Chip’” but had not received “any reports of illness in the UK”.

“It’s important that food is consumed as intended and that consumers follow any consumer advice on any food labelling or packaging,” said Tina Potter, head of incidents at the agency.

“If there is any unsafe food on the market we’ll take rapid action to ensure it is removed and alert consumers,” she added.

Paqui’s infamous crisps have previously been banned by numerous school districts in the US, but are available for purchase online.

While Paqui’s website states the product is only available in the US and Canada, it is also available from vendors like eBay and Amazon for delivery to the UK.

The £20 (NZ$43) product from Paqui comes with a warning that it is “intended for adult consumption” and should be kept out of reach of children.

However, social media is rife with videos of children undertaking the challenge.

In tears

One TikTok user with the handle @‌angela_b157 posted a video showing a young girl in tears after being egged on to eat the blue crisp by her family.

Later on a video shows the girl being taken to hospital, where she was reportedly treated for hours to ease her intense stomach pain.

Several US states, including California, Texas and Alabama have seen hospitalisations linked to the challenge.

5Rights, a British children’s charity founded by Baroness Kidron, has also sounded the alarm.

Leanda Barrington-Leach, director of international advocacy at the charity, warned about social media services promoting “risky content, contacts and conduct to and among children”.

She said: “This must change, by bringing forward robust legislation that requires redesigning the online world with children’s rights and needs in mind.”

The California Reaper Pepper is ranked as the world’s spiciest, with up to 2.2 million heat units (SHUs) on the Scoville Scale.

The Naga Viper Pepper is just below at 1,382,118 SHUs.

The scale measures the strength of various peppers relative to capsaicin, the major active compound that gives chillies their heat.

Side-effects

The body’s reaction includes swelling, nausea, vomiting, eye pain, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, heartburn from acid reflux, and headaches.

Experts say the side effects are a result of the body considering the stimulus from capsaicin to be a real burn.

Individual cells in the mouth and digestive system might respond to the stimulus by releasing chemicals which cause additional irritation.

Paqui, a Texas-based brand owned by The Hershey Company, has previously said it takes “safety very seriously” and has “worked hard” to ensure its products are properly “labelled with allergen and safety information”.

The company added: “It is our intent that consumers take on this challenge with a full understanding of what it is and if it is appropriate for them.”

Paqui advises anyone who has difficulty breathing, faints or has extended nausea to seek medical assistance.