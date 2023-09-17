'Don't say goodbye': A 94-year-old travels across the US to see her sister for one last time

Ninety four-year-old Barbara Carolan travelled across the US to meet her 90-year-old sister Shirley, possibly for the very last time.

Saying goodbye to your loved ones is never easy. It’s extra hard if you are at the end of a lifetime.

Ninety-four-year-old Barbara Carolan who lives in New Hampshire, United States, travelled across the country to meet her 90-year-old sister Shirley - possibly for the very last time – the New York Post reported.

“If we don’t see each other [again] on this earth, we’ll see each other in heaven,” the younger sibling was seen telling her elder sister in an emotional video shared by Barbara’s granddaughter on TikTok.

“You betcha!” Barbara sobbed. “You betcha.”

Stephanie Atkinson Shively, who accompanied her grandmother on the strenuous 4400 km journey from New Hampshire to Nevada, secretly recorded the siblings' interaction on their last night together.

“We had a wonderful, wonderful life,” Barbara said, to which Shirley implored: “Don’t say goodbye!”.

“I’m not going to,” Barbara replied. “There’s no way I’m going to say goodbye to you.”

According to their family, the siblings haven’t seen each other since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They waited so long to see each other and if you don’t know if you’re going to see someone again – you know, especially siblings – it must be really hard,” Shively told her local network, WMUR.

Shively’s video accumulated more than 13 million views on TikTok. She told WMUR that countless people contacted her to say that the video inspired them to reach out to their loved ones.

“I used to not care about where my life went but now all I want is the privilege of growing old with the people I love and sitting together and saying,” one commented on the video.

Another wrote: “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later. I imagine when we pass, it’ll be like going home. And never again will we have to be separated from the ones we love.”