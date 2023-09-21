This man's murder has sparked a row between India and Canada

EXPLAINED: Canada and India are currently embroiled in a diplomatic row which threatens to boil over if not carefully managed.

The dispute centres around the death of a Canadian Sikh man Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was shot dead outside a temple on June 18.

This week, the dispute took a new turn when Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being responsible for Nijjar’s death. Trudeau said that there was “credible” information linking the Indian government to his death.

The Indian government say the allegations are “absurd and motivated”.

So what exactly is this all about? And how will it end?

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a Canadian Sikh man who had been campaigning for an independent Sikh nation known as Khalistan, which would be carved out of India’s Punjuab state.

He was wanted by Indian authorities after being designated a terrorist in 2020 for his involvement in the movement which is outlawed in India.

On June 18, Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia. This came after Canadian authorities had warned Nijjar about the threats against him.

DARRYL DYCK/AP A banner showing Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

What is the Khalistan movement?

The Khalistan movement is a separatist movement whose aim is to develop a homeland for the Sikh community in Punjab, India.

India’s Punjab state has a 58% Sikh majority, however since being partitioned between India and Pakistan in 1947, the local Sikh community has found themselves divided between a Muslim-majority Pakistan and a predominantly Hindu India.

This has created ongoing fear and dissatisfaction in the Sikh community which came to a head in the 1980s and 1990s when the Khalistan movement turned violent leading to thousands of deaths.

Since then the desire for a Khalistan state has mainly been kept alive by Sikh’s overseas in places like Canada.

DARRYL DYCK/AP Khalistan flags are seen outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, British Columbia.

In India, the movement has been outlawed and considered a national security threat by the government.

Why Canada?

Canada has the highest population of Sikhs outside of Punjab. There are around 770,000 people who listed Sikhism as their religion in the 2021 Canadian Census.

Given this, the Khalistan movement has found support amongst the local Sikh population who have attempted to keep the dream of an independent Sikh nation alive with regular meetings, protests, and even referendums.

This has not impressed India who have complained to successive Canadian governments about the activities of the Canadian Sikh community who they say are trying to revive the Khalistan insurgency in Canada.

Darryl Dyck/AP Mourners carry the casket of Sikh community leader and temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

New Delhi has repeatedly accused Ottawa of giving a safe haven to “Khalistani terrorists and extremists”.

Canada has continued to reassure India that they do not support any attempts at reviving the Khalistan movement, but in 2018 Justin Trudeau said he respects the right to free speech and protest.

Canada-India relations now in turmoil

Nijjar’s death has certainly thrown a spanner in the works for Canadian-Indian relations, which up until now had managed to survive in a largely cordial manner despite the lingering Khalistan issue.

Trade talks which began earlier this year have now been suspended, something India put down to “certain political developments”.

Sean Kilpatrick/AP Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking about Nijjar’s death in the Canadian parliament.

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the G20 summit in New Delhi last month, he did not meet Trudeau one-on-one, instead choosing to meet the Canadian prime minister on the sidelines of the summit.

On Monday (local time) in the Canadian Parliament, Trudeau announced authorities were investigating the death of Nijjar, claiming there was a potential link between “agents of the government of India” and his death.

As a result, Canada have expelled an Indian diplomat whom Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joy claimed was the head of the Indian intelligence agency in the country.

India have rejected Trudeau's allegations and have accused Canada of harbouring terrorists. They urged Trudeau to take actions against, what it called “anti-India elements” operating inside Canada

India has also subsequently expelled a Canadian diplomat from India.

Given the situation as it stands, it remains to be seen what happens next and if Canada’s relationship with India can return to a somewhat more respectful one.