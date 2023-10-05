Newsable: Fat Bear Week is here, and it’s time to get voting

Meet chonker 747, who is hoping to take out this year's Fat Bear Week competition

The time is upon us - the Fat Bear Week polls are open.

It’s a competition that faced some uncertainty this year - because it is hosted by Alaska’s Katmai National Park, it could have been canned if the US government shutdown went ahead.

That crisis was luckily averted, although it is unclear how much of a role Fat Bear Week had in stopping the shutdown.

And for those asking: What is Fat Bear Week? Newsable has you covered.

Essentially, it’s a showdown to see which brown bear at the Alaskan park has had the most impressive transformation ahead of hibernation - as voted by you.

Felicia Jimenez from Katmai National Park joins the podcast this morning and shares all the details you need to know to take part in this year’s chonk-tastic extravaganza.

Below is an edited transcript of that interview, which you can listen to in full here.

What is Fat Bear Week?

Fat Bear Week is a celebration of success and survival - it’s a way to celebrate the adaptability and resilience of Katmai’s brown bears.

It’s a tournament-style competition, in which we pit bears in head-to-head matchups, to determine who is the biggest bear, and the public gets to vote on it.

At this time of year, gearing up towards fall (autumn), the bears have entered this state of ‘hyperphagia’. Essentially, it’s a state where the hormones that tell a bear it's full, don’t work. So the bears are really, really hungry, and they’re trying to gain as much weight as possible for hibernation.

katmai national park 806 (the bear's name) took part out the title of 2023 Fat Bear Junior Champion

How much weight are we talking?

They’re getting pretty big - in hibernation, a bear can lose up to a third of its body weight.

So, an average male brown bear can weigh anywhere between 300 to 400kgs coming out of the den in the spring [after hibernation]. After a full season of eating and eating, once they return to that den, they can get up to 550kgs.

How many bears are there at Katmai National Park?

Katmai is a little over four million acres, so it’s really big and there are an estimated 2000 brown bears throughout that area.

But, if we focus on Brooks Camp, which is mainly where we look at for Fat Bear Week, at the peak of the salmon run there’s just over 80 bears.

