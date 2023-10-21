What's in Joe Biden's US$106 billion funding request for Israel, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Friday unveiled a US$106 billion (NZ$182b) proposal that primarily consists of funding for Ukraine and Israel, in what may be the last major piece of domestic legislation of his first term.

The package, which comes after the president addressed the nation Thursday evening about the war in Israel, reflects the White House's desire to demonstrate US resolve on a range of international fronts.

The plan is likely to be passed quickly in the Senate, where it is expected to garner bipartisan support. But it faces a more uncertain fate in the House of Representatives, which is still trying to decide on its next speaker.

"History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror - when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression - they cause more chaos and death and more destruction," Biden said. "And the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising."

The bulk of the package is aid to Ukraine, both military and economic. That is also likely to prove the most contentious part of the funding, with House Republicans baulking at Biden's handling of the conflict, now in its second year.

Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post US President Joe Biden addresses the nation to discuss the US response to Hamas' terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine in the Oval Office on October 19.

The three other biggest pots are aid to Israel, which is preparing for a possible ground invasion of Gaza; international humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, Israel and the Gaza Strip; and increased security along the US-Mexico border as the country grapples with a surge of migrants.

White House aides will send a second request to Congress focused on domestic funding priorities, which could include child care and broadband, according to two people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a proposal not yet made public. It will not be released this week.

Here's what is in the administration's US$106b (NZ$182b) request.

Ukraine aid

Biden's request includes a full year of funding for Ukraine, or US$61.4b, after the administration has struggled to pass aid to the country because of opposition from House Republicans.

At least US$45b of that would go to military needs. The United States has been sending existing stockpiles of munitions and weapons to Ukraine, and the congressional funds would allow the Biden administration to replenish those stockpiles.

The United States has thus far directed more than US$75b to Kyiv, most of which has gone for security assistance, loans for military gear, and Defense Department stocks of weapons and equipment.

Heidi Levine/For The Washington Post Katerina, left, stands with relatives holding flowers at the funeral of her parents Mykola and Tetiana Androsovych at the cemetery in Hroza, Ukraine on October 7, 2023.

Ukraine's forces have struggled to achieve a major breakthrough in their counteroffensive against Russian troops in the east. But with Ukraine burning through arms and munitions at a fast clip, experts say failure to provide additional aid could give Moscow the upper hand.

If the United States withdraws support from Ukraine, "within a couple weeks, or a couple months, the Ukrainians would collapse, if the Russians could take advantage of it," said Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

The request also includes US$16b for economic and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Although international aid covered the country's funding gap this year, Ukraine would have to make enormous cuts to pensions, hospitals and other government programs if Western assistance fails to materialise.

"This is close to being an existential question" for the country, said Simon Johnson, an economist at MIT closely tracking Kyiv's domestic finances.

Critics of the war have said the West should pull back funding for Ukraine to force President Volodymyr Zelensky to sue for peace, while many in the GOP have said European allies should pick up more of the tab.

Support for Israel

Biden's funding request also calls for Congress to approve US$14.3b for Israel, after the Hamas incursion that killed more than 1000 people. More than US$10b would go to military needs, primarily air- and missile-defense support.

Ariel Cohen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center and member of the Council on Foreign Relations, said Israel primarily needs the United States to provide bombs that can penetrate the reinforced concrete of Hamas structures in Gaza, as well as for possible use in Lebanon. Cohen said the other top priority for Washington is to expedite shipments of air tankers, which are crucial to extending the range of Israel's air force. The funding request will also provide money for Israel to replenish its Iron Dome air defence system.

"To let Israel down now would be sending the wrong signal to our allies," Cohen said.

Ofir Berman/For The Washington Post An Israeli woman holds a sign that reads "Pain" during a protest for the release of hostages in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 14.

Critics of providing additional funds have warned of the devastating consequences of a possible Israeli ground offensive, with thousands of Palestinians already dead in Israeli strikes. The United States already provides at least US$3b to Israel every year.

"It's much more reasonable to pursue policies that push us closer to an immediate end to the violence," said Omar Baddar, a member of the National Policy Council of the Arab American Institute.

Immigration enforcement and response

The additional funds for the Department of Homeland Security aim to ease the administration's strains along the southern border, where the number of migrants taken into US custody last month topped 218,000, one of the highest totals ever. New York, Chicago and other migrant destination cities have been clamouring for more federal aid to pay for shelter beds, meals and health services.

The request includes more than US$6b for "border operations," including US$4.4b for DHS and US$3.1b for additional Border Patrol agents, asylum officers and processing personnel. The request also includes US$1.4b to help state and local governments with shelter and services for migrants.

"We will not be lectured by those who refuse to act," Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda D. Young told reporters Friday.

The request seeks US$1.2b in additional funding to boost narcotics detection and interdiction at the border at a time when more than 110,000 Americans are dying each year from drug overdoses. Most of those deaths were caused by the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, and the additional funding would be used to hire more officers and deploy next-generation scanning equipment at US border crossings, where traffickers attempt to conceal drugs using secret vehicle compartments and pedestrian couriers.

Countering China

Biden officials also included new money to aid allies in the Indo-Pacific as the United States tries to counter China's rising influence in the region. The legislation includes US$2b for the State Department to finance "security assistance" in the Indo-Pacific, as well as an additional US$2b for the Treasury Department to provide an alternative financing mechanism for developing countries that may otherwise take loans from China.

Shibani Mahtani/The Washington Post The deck of the USS Ronald Reagan, a aircraft carrier that is central to the US maritime strategy in the Pacific. The jets patrol the South China Sea and conduct war drills in these contested waters to underscore US military might and drive home the idea that these waters should be open for all to navigate.

"Our allies and partners in the region need our support more than ever," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Friday.

Asked by CBS News last year if the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden responded that it would.

"We are in what looks like an intensive and protracted global conflict," said Cohen, of the Atlantic Council. "Neglecting our allies or our industrial base is a grave national security threat to the United States."

Humanitarian assistance

The package also calls for Congress to approve roughly US$10b for humanitarian needs across Israel, Ukraine and Gaza, as well as "other global needs."

Biden on Wednesday announced US$100 million in funding for civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, including to help refugees relocate and to pay for water, electricity and medicine.

Senator Rick Scott (Florida.) and other GOP senators tried to slow that effort late Wednesday, expressing concern that Hamas would claim some of the money meant for humanitarian purposes.

It is unclear how much of the funding would go to each region under Biden's plan. "That account has flexibility," OMB's Young told reporters.