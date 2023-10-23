Ship lost in storm 128 years ago found in near-perfect condition

The Africa was towing another vessel through Lake Huron when she disappeared in a snowstorm in October 1895.

A ship that vanished with her entire crew in a storm nearly 130 years ago has been found in near-perfect condition at the bottom of a lake.

The Africa was towing another vessel, the Severn, through Lake Huron, on the US-Canada border, when she disappeared in a snowstorm in October 1895.

With the towline broken, the Severn ran aground on Canada’s Bruce Peninsula, where her crew was rescued – but the Africa was never seen again. It wasn’t the first misfortune the ship had suffered – she had already burned down to the waterline in 1886 before being rebuilt.

The Africa’s remarkable discovery was made entirely by accident by a couple filming a nature documentary.

Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were shooting a documentary about quagga mussels – a species alien to the Great Lakes – when they found the wreck.

Melnick said: “We received a tip that scientists doing an offshore fish survey had noticed an anomaly on their sonar readout – basically an unusual bump on an otherwise flat lakebed.

“We honestly expected to find a pile of rocks,” said Drebert.

“We were down for only a few minutes when a huge structure loomed up from the depths – it was a shipwreck. We couldn’t believe it.

“The ship is in pristine condition – sitting upright on the lakebed, as though it’s just fallen straight from the surface and is resting on the bottom.”

The Africa was found using an underwater remotely operated vehicle at a depth of some 85.3 metres.

But the ship is covered in invasive quaggas, a mussel species which arrived in the Great Lakes some 30 years ago, which made identifying the vessel a challenge.

“There are so many quaggas filtering the Great Lakes that the lakes are up to three times as clear as they were before the mussels,” said Drebert.

“The quaggas are the reason we’re able to see the shipwreck in almost 91.4m of water without any additional lights.”

To identify the ship, the filmmakers enlisted the help of historian Patrick Folkes, and Scarlett Janusas, a marine archaeologist.

One clue was the enormous dimensions of the wreck – which is 45m long, 7.9m wide and 3.8m high.

There is also a debris field of coal surrounding the vessel – the same cargo carried by the two ships on the fateful night.

Having identified the wreck as the Africa, Drebert unravelled the mystery of why she sank, taking her crew of 11 with her.

She said: “The Africa sank during an early season snowstorm. Intense winds would’ve been pounding the ship, driving it into the trough of the waves, and causing it to take on water.

“In our video we can see that there is some hull damage to the ship, however that could have been caused by the ship settling on the lakebed. Most likely, it was taking on water that brought the Africa down.”

In their documentary, All Too Clear, the pair explore how quaggas are re-engineering the Great Lakes’ ecosystem on a scale not seen since the retreat of the glaciers.

Built in 1873, the Africa was carrying coal from the US city of Ashtabula, Ohio, to Owen Sound in Ontario, Canada, when she sank.

The discovery of the 128-year-old lost ship has also brought closure to the families of the men who perished on the voyage.

Melnick said family members have since reached out to him and his wife.

“And we’re working with those families to try to find a way to remember those sailors who had died 128 years ago.”