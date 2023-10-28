Maine mass shooting: Restaurant manager 'gave up his life' to save others

Joseph Walker, manager of Schemengees Bar and Grille, where the gunman attacked, died while trying to stop others from being shot.

A restaurant worker who died in the Maine shootings was attempting to stop the suspect with a knife when he was killed.

Joseph Walker’s wife was told by investigators that he was a hero for attempting to put an end to the shooting spree in Lewiston about 7pm on Wednesday (Thursday local time).

The mass shooting unfolded at a bowling alley and a local bar and left 18 people dead and 13 injured.

Those dead were aged between 14 and 76-years-old.

The suspect, 40-year-old US Army reservist Robert Card, was found dead at a recycling centre where he worked, on Saturday (Friday local time).

Walker – referred to by family as Joey – was the manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille and had grabbed a long-blade butcher knife to stop Card from shooting but was shot twice in the stomach and killed.

Supplied The man identified as a person of interest in the mass killing is a firearms instructor trained by the military.

His father, Leroy Walker, told NBC it made the pain of losing his son worse to know he died trying to protect others.

Walker recalled that he almost fell to his knees when his youngest son phoned to say something had happened to Joey.

It was 14 hours after the shooting before the family learnt from the Maine State Police that Joey had died.

“None of us slept. We were up all night.”

Walker said his family was “suffering and dying in a nightmare we don’t understand”.

Lewiston Maine Police Department The suspect, Robert Card, was found dead at the recycling centre he worked at.

“Joe was a great, great son, a loving husband. He had two grandchildren and a stepson... Thousands of people loved him.

“What are we gonna do tomorrow, the next day? How are we gonna handle this?”

Station Grill Restaurant, the owners of which also run Schemengees, said on Facebook that Joey would give the clothes off his back to help a stranger.

“But last night he gave up more than that, he gave up his life.”

“Most of you might not realise this but there is a door that he could have exited and saved his own life but not Joe. He grabbed a knife and went back out into danger to try and stop the shooter.”

“He will always be our hero.”

Two friends, Michael Deslauriers II and Jason Walker, also lost their lives while protecting others.

Deslauriers’ father, Michael Sr, shared “the hardest news for a father to ever have to share” on the Sabattus Historical Society Facebook page.

“They made sure their wives and several young children were under cover then they charged the shooter.”

Other victims of the shooting included participants of a deaf corn hole tournament at Schemengees.