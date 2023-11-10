Minnesota is looking for a new flag, and now they have a version of the Laser Kiwi

The Laser Loon is no Laser Kiwi, but at least the US is looking towards NZ for inspiration.

Move over Laser Kiwi, there’s a new bird with a deadly stare in town.

The US state of Minnesota is looking for a new flag, and with submissions open to everyone, a few strange designs have made their way through – including an American take on one of NZ’s favourite flag pitches.

Minnesota’s official bird, the common loon, has been reimagined in multiple images with lasers shooting out of its eyes, in an obvious recreation of the viral Laser Kiwi designed for the 2015/2016 New Zealand flag referendums.

The common loon, a type of water bird like duck and geese, is the official state bird of Minnesota, and is commonly found throughout North America and in parts of Europe – unlike the kiwi, which purely belongs to New Zealand.

Other flag entries included a photo of someone’s dog, one of a table ... and a lot of loon-inspired images.

The Laser Kiwi is the artistic work of former ACT Party member Lucy Gray, who was inspired by “deadly animals” in Australia to create a laser-firing kiwi. Her description for the design is as follows: “the laser beam projects a powerful image of New Zealand. I believe my design is so powerful it does not need to be discussed.”

Despite the fact that the Laser Kiwi was never even selected as a finalist design, it managed to generate an obscure fame that has stood the test of time, and is still beloved by New Zealanders.

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, who seems to have an affinity with New Zealand’s birds, highlighted the flag as being one of his favourite designs in a 2015 segment.

“You would remember that flag,” Oliver said at the time.

“If you ever saw that flag, it would be impossible not to immediately pledge allegiance to it.”

In May, a Laser Kiwi flag was flown by a New Zealand soldier fighting against Russia in Ukraine in a bid to raise support for kiwi soldiers in the conflict.

During the New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match on Thursday night, two punters in the crowd were filmed waving a Laser Kiwi flag.

The image is also included on Ministry for Culture and Heritage’s official NZ history website, with the explanation that “while many entries featured the colours red, blue, white, black or green and iconic symbols such as the Southern Cross, silver fern and koru, Laser Kiwi and other quirky entries, such as Jesse Gibb's ‘Sheep and Hokey Pokey’, captured the public imagination.”

Minnesota officials authorised the creation of an Emblems Redesign Commission in May 2023, to redesign the state flag.

Their current flag includes a seal with a depiction of a Native American riding off into the sunset, while a white man is shown ploughing a field.

The image is controversial due to its symbolism of Indigenous people being defeated and sent away, so the white community could prosper.

The state’s native Dakota and Ojibwe tribes both consider the image offensive.