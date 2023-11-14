Maryanne Trump Barry, ex-president's sister, former federal judge, dies at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, the ex-president’s sister and a retired federal judge, was found dead in her Manhattan apartment. She was 86.

Barry’s body was discovered on Monday (local time) at about 4 am, sources told ABC News. There were no signs of trauma or foul play.

Barry was a senior judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit until she retired in 2019 amid a controversy over alleged fraudulent tax and financial transactions made by Trump family patriarch Fred Trump Sr and her siblings.

She was appointed to the US District Court for the District of New Jersey by former US president Ronald Reagan in 1983 and was then appointed to the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in 1999 by former president Bill Clinton.

The investigation into potential wrongdoing by Barry and the Trump family was closed without a conclusion when Barry retired in February 2019.

Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images/TNS/Tribune News Service Donald Trump with his sister Maryanne Trump Barry at the Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference centre, Scotland in 2018.

Donald Trump, 77, has now lost three of his four siblings, with the reclusive Elizabeth Trump Grau the only surviving one.

Fred Trump Jr died of a heart attack at just 42 years old in September 1981. Robert Trump, the youngest of the five siblings, died in 2020 at 71.

Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana, the mother of three of his grown children, also died in 2022.

New York Daily News