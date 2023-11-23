Two reportedly dead after car explodes on Niagara Falls bridge, closing US-Canada border crossing

Two people have reportedly died following a vehicle explosion at the border crossing between the US and Canada near Niagara Falls.

The FBI's field office in Buffalo said in a statement on Thursday (NZT) that it was investigating the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River.

“The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that we can say at this time.”

Photos and video taken by news organisations and posted on social media showed a security booth that had been singed by flames.

Canadian public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc spoke to reporters about the “very serious situation“.

“We’re taking this circumstance very seriously but to speculate on the origin of this particular circumstance, the reasons why this may have happened, until we have more accurate information, is simply not responsible.”

Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge.

Witnesses told the Niagara Gazette newspaper that they heard what sounded like an ‘explosion’ and ‘a cloud of smoke’ shortly before police arrived.

"We heard something smash," one witness said. "We saw fire and big, black smoke."

Further information wasn't immediately available.

Governor of New York Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the incident and was “closely monitoring the situation”.

Hochul said she was aware of the incident and was travelling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement officials.

She said New York State Police will be actively working with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry into the state.

The Rainbow Bridge is one of four border crossings connecting Ontario to western New York.

The others are Lewiston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission reports all four crossings are closed.

It comes a day before Thanksgiving, a US public holiday where millions of Americans visit family and friends.