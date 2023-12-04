The groom from the $100m 'wedding of the century' could go to jail

Groom Jacob LaGrone was indicted in March on three counts of aggravated assault against a public service official.

Hailed as the “wedding of the century”, Jacob LaGrone and Madelaine Brockway’s $100 million celebration has a dark update.

The groom, LaGrone, is reportedly facing a possible life sentence for an incident that happened eight months earlier where he allegedly shot at a North Texas police officer.

The 29-year-old was indicted in March on three counts of aggravated assault against a public service official, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas in the US, The Washington Post reported.

Officers responded to multiple disturbance calls about a gun being discharged at a home on March 14 and the three officers who arrived at the scene “were fired upon” by LaGrone, according to a news release from city officials in Westworth Village, Texas.

An indictment obtained by The Washington Post says that LaGrone “did intentionally and knowingly threaten imminent bodily injury” to the officers and “did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm.”

There were no further details available on the location where the incident took place or about who made the disturbance calls. LaGrone was released on a US$20,000 (NZ$32,300) bond after his arrest.

According to Texas law, LaGrone could face a life sentence or less than five years in prison. As per court documents, the Tarrant County district attorney's office has offered him a plea bargain deal of 25 years in prison in August.

Just days after his wedding to Brockway, LaGrone was in court for a hearing related to his charges on Thursday.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comments.

Brockway’s and LaGrone’s wedding went viral after Brockway documented the bonanza on TikTok. It included a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House, an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles, and an intimate concert by Maroon 5.

Their gift registry was just as extravagant, featuring gifts ranging from a US$18 wine glass to a US$12,500 butterfly house.

Brockway is the daughter of Ussery Automotive Group’s owner, Robert “Bob” Brockway. The multi-million dollar group oversees a series of Mercedes-Benz showrooms.

However, not much is known about LaGrone’s current occupation. His last listed employment on his LinkedIn profile is his work as a production assistant for country singer Jason Aldean in 2018.