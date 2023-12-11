He struggled when his kids' mom died. Then boxes began appearing at his door.

Donald Wilson and his former partner stayed close friends after they broke up, and together they co-parented their three young children.

Wilson's world turned upside down when his ex, Lakenya Wilbourn, suddenly died from a stroke in August at age 39. Wilson, 33, was grieving deeply, and felt the weight and responsibility of raising the children on his own.

"It was devastating," said Wilson, who lives in Detroit and is a prep cook at a casino. He usually works overnight, and he depends on family members to help care for the kids - Donald Jr., 5, Poetry, 4, and Honesty, 1.

"I'm going through a lot, and it's hard being a strong person all the time," Wilson said. "Depression sets in because it feels like you're incapable. It's like always being in survival mode."

But he was determined to do right by his children.

"I needed to face it in order to move forward," he said.

Wilson was raised by a single mother, he said, and "I saw my mum struggling." He didn't want his own children to see him in a bad place.

Colin McConnell, who lives in the duplex unit below Wilson's, noticed that his neighbour seemed to be having a tough time.

"He just looked tired," said McConnell, 48, who has lived in the building for about eight years. Wilson started renting his unit in March.

Although the two had exchanged only passing pleasantries since they worked opposite schedules, McConnell decided to strike up a conversation with Wilson a few months ago, hoping to better understand his situation. At first, Wilson was hesitant to share his story, but eventually he told his neighbour that he recently became a single parent and was under emotional and financial stress.

"It was hard to tell people, because I didn't want to make people think I was weak or not capable," Wilson said.

"It's hard for any single parent to admit that they need help," said McConnell, who owns a clothing company and is also a freelance photographer.

Courtesy of Donald Wilson/Handout Lakenya Wilbourn died Aug. 12.

While McConnell couldn't afford to help his neighbour financially, he did what he could to brighten the kids' days. He regularly drew chalk drawings outside their home to engage with the children and brought doughnuts for them whenever he stopped for a coffee.

But McConnell wanted to do more.

"I just wanted to make his life a little easier," McConnell said. "He's such a nice neighbour."

So he turned to social media, in the hope that some strangers might be willing to help. With Wilson's permission, McConnell shared his story on TikTok on Nov. 16, and linked to an Amazon wish list with supplies, toys, food and clothing for the Wilson children. (In the TikTok, McConnell says Wilson was on disability leave, which is not correct. McConnell later said he misheard Wilson.)

Colin McConnell/Handout McConnell with the Wilson family.

The following morning, McConnell was dumbfounded when he looked outside.

"I woke up, and my front door was all boxes," McConnell said, adding that the TikTok had been viewed more than 200,000 times in less than 24 hours. "I was shocked and filled with joy."

In the days that followed, more than 100 packages arrived at the duplex, and everything on the wish list was purchased. People sent dolls, arts and crafts, diapers, cereal, snacks, macaroni, clothing and coats.

The Wilsons also received gift cards and tickets to see "Frozen the Musical," as well as furniture from local residents.

McConnell filmed Wilson's reaction to seeing all the gifts. He was in disbelief.

"This is crazy," Wilson said in the video. "I'm overwhelmed. I don't know what to say."

Colin McConnell/Handout Gifts that arrived for the Wilson family.

In a phone interview later with The Washington Post, Wilson said the sight of all the gifts was staggering.

"This is a blessing," he said. "There's love out there. This is what happiness feels like."

McConnell said he wanted to help his neighbour with food and gifts for his children, and also let him know that people care about his family.

"He has now accepted that he is not alone, and he has a community that loves him and the kids," said McConnell.

In some ways, Wilson said, "it feels like she's here, as well," referring to the mother of his children. "I get a feeling of her smiling. I'm wishing she was here."

This will be their children's first Christmas without their mother, Wilson said, and knowing they will be showered with love and gifts gives him a sense of peace.

Wilson and McConnell devised a plan to wrap most of the gifts to give to the three children on Christmas morning, and McConnell's friend who dresses up as Santa will join them. Wilson will save some items for future birthdays and said he will donate any duplicates to local charities.

"His kind gesture makes me want to do this for other people," Wilson said.

While Wilson and McConnell started off as strangers, they both said they're bonded forever.

"He has a brother for life," Wilson said.

For McConnell, the story showed him that "people want to help," he said.

"We can hopefully inspire others to help somebody in their community, or if they need help, to not be afraid to ask for it," McConnell said. "No one should feel alone."