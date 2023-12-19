‘I came back and it was gone’: Astronaut accused of eating first space-grown tomatoes exonerated

The space agency has solved the mystery two tomatoes that vanished into (literal) space.

When a Nasa astronaut on an extraterrestrial plant cultivation expedition harvested the first space-grown tomatoes and then lost them, the fingers of blame were pointed at him.

Frank Rubio, 48, lost track of the two tiny tomatoes after he harvested the first crop in International Space Station in 2022. In no time, he was accused of eating the fruit.

Two months after Rubio's return to Earth, his crew mates recovered the tomatoes roaming in the station in a plastic bag – clearing Rubio of all allegations.

The crew last week announced the news, joking Rubio did not eat the tomatoes as they suspected.

Fellow astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli said, “Our good friend Frank Rubio has been blamed for quite a while for eating the tomato.

“But we can exonerate him. We found the tomato.”

Rubio cultivated tomatoes as part of a soil-less plant growing in the eXposed Root On-Orbit Test System experiment.

NASA/Supplied Astronaut Frank Rubio grew tomatoes in a vegetable production system known as Veggie to help learn about plant growth in microgravity and to add fresh produce to the diet of astronauts.

Rubio, who returned from his one-year mission in October, said he spent about 20 hours looking for the tomatoes.

He recalled, "I put it [the tomatoes] in a little bag, and one of my crew mates was doing [an event] with some schoolkids, and I thought it'd be kind of cool to show the kids, 'Hey guys, this is the first tomato harvested in space.’

“I was pretty confident I velcroed it where I was supposed to velcro it, and then I came back and it was gone.

"A proud moment of harvesting the first tomato in space became a self-inflicted wound of losing the first tomato in space.”

The crew found the long-lost tomatoes roaming in a plastic bag, dehydrated and slightly squished, and without any visible microbial or fungal growth.

The chance discovery showed how the 17% humidity onboard space station affects food in a ziploc bag.

Frank Rubio/Supplied Tomatoes grown by astronaut Frank Rubio for an experiment on the International Space Station.

“Other than some discolouration, it had no visible microbial or fungal growth," Nasa said.

The find was a light-hearted moment for Rubio, Nasa said.

“The real purpose of growing food on the ISS is to practice techniques that could be used during future moon and Mars exploration."

Nasa said astronaut Rubio conducted the VEG-05 study testing out production of dwarf tomatoes and other foods.

Rubio grew tomatoes in a vegetable production system to help learn about plant growth in microgravity and to add fresh produce to the diet of astronauts.

Astronauts have previously grown some varieties of flowers, lettuce, and pak choi in the space stations.

Each plant grows in a special “pillow” filled with a clay-based growth material as the absence of gravity can either drown the plant's roots or make water in the soil gather in bubbles.

Freshly grown fruit and vegetables are set to transform the food regime adhered to by astronauts.