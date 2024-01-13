eBay ordered to pay couple $3m after senior executives sent bloody pig mask and live cockroaches

eBay will pay $3m to resolve harassment charges after top executives sent live spiders and cockroaches to two bloggers who wrote critical articles about the company.

Senior staff at the US tech firm launched a “petrifying” harassment campaign against David and Ina Steiner, a couple from Massachusetts who run the e-commerce Bytes blog.

Executives were upset with some of the coverage on the blog and said the writers had to be “burned down”.

In addition to a box of live spiders and cockroaches, the couple was sent a funeral wreath, a bloody pig mask and a book about surviving the loss of a spouse.

Ina Steiner received bizarre and sometimes threatening messages on Twitter purportedly from groups such as an irritable bowel syndrome patient support group and the Communist Party of the United States.

The pair’s home address was also posted online alongside invitations for strangers to attend sexual encounters, yard sales and parties, while the employees made plans to break into their garage and place a GPS tracker on their car.

The Steiners said the harassment had a “damaging and permanent impact” on them “emotionally, psychologically, physically, reputationally, and financially”.

More than three years after the employees were prosecuted, the US Justice Department has now charged eBay with stalking, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

AP US court documents detail how two members of eBay's executive leadership team orchestrated a plot to go after a couple.

The California-based e-commerce company accepted responsibility for the employees’ actions and agreed to pay a $3m penalty – the maximum possible fine.

A deferred prosecution agreement has been entered into by eBay that could result in the criminal charges being dismissed if it complies with certain conditions.

The company will be monitored for the next three years to ensure compliance.

Josh Levy, acting Massachusetts US Attorney, said: “eBay engaged in absolutely horrific, criminal conduct. The company’s employees and contractors involved in this campaign put the victims through pure hell, in a petrifying campaign aimed at silencing their reporting and protecting the eBay brand.”

Jamie Iannone, chief executive of eBay, said in 2019 that the company’s behaviour was “wrong and reprehensible”.

He added: “Since these events occurred, new leaders have joined the company, and eBay has strengthened its policies, procedures, controls and training.

“eBay remains committed to upholding high standards of conduct and ethics and to making things right with the Steiners.”

The couple has also filed a civil lawsuit against eBay, arguing that the business engaged in a campaign to “intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorise, stalk and silence them”.

The harassment began in 2019 after Ina Steiner wrote a blog post about a lawsuit eBay had filed against Amazon that accused its rival of poaching sellers.

Half an hour after the article was published, Devin Wenig, then-chief executive of eBay, sent a message to a senior colleague that said: “If you are ever going to take her down... now is the time.”

The executive forwarded this message to James Baugh, eBay’s senior director of safety and security, and branded Ina Steiner a “biased troll who needs to get BURNED DOWN”, according to court documents.

Mr Baugh, who prosecutors described as the mastermind of the campaign, was among seven former employees who pleaded guilty to charges in the case.

He was sentenced in 2022 to almost five years in prison. David Harville, another former executive, was sentenced to two years.

Mr Wenig, who stepped down as chief executive in 2019, was not criminally charged and has denied any knowledge of the harassment campaign.

eBay was contacted for comment.