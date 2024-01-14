A news crew filmed a dad finding his son's body. Decades later, he was charged.

Justin Lee Turner had been missing for two days on the morning of March 5, 1989, when sheriff's deputies and volunteers combed his parents' property and the surrounding area in Moncks Corner, S.C., for any sign of the 5-year-old boy. A local TV station covering the search filmed his father opening his Del Rey pickup truck camper that day.

Moments later, he hurried back out, WCBD reported.

"My son's in there," Victor Lee Turner said in a strained voice as he emerged.

Turner, then 34, retreated to a nearby wood deck, sat down, buried his head in his hands and appeared to sob.

In the nearly 35 years that followed, Justin's death went unsolved. But on Wednesday, authorities announced they had charged the boy's father and stepmother with murder, accusing them of strangling the boy, hiding his body in the camper and then pretending to find it as Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies and volunteers answered their pleas to help them find the missing child.

"I can't think of a more tragic, horrendous murder - 5-year-old boy," Sheriff Duane Lewis said Wednesday at a news conference.

Lawyers representing Victor Lee Turner and Megan Renee Turner, who are 69 and 63 respectively, did not immediately respond Friday to requests for comment from The Washington Post.

supplied/Stuff Victor Lee Turner and Megan R. Turner

On March 3, 1989, Turner and his wife reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office that Justin never got off the afternoon school bus. Normally, Megan Turner watched Justin leave the house or get on the bus. But that Friday, she told investigators, she was taking a shower when he left for the day because she hadn't been feeling well.

Witnesses contradicted the Turners. They told investigators that Justin never got on the bus that morning and was absent from Whitesville Elementary School the entire day.

"He never got on that bus, because he was dead inside that house," Lewis said at the news conference.

On the morning of the search, witnesses saw Turner wringing his hands as he nervously asked a law enforcement official about the consequences a family member would face if they had harmed or killed Justin, Berkeley County Sheriff detective John Plitsch wrote in a sworn affidavit, adding that Turner seemed to have an "apparent awareness" of the boy's fate before his body had been found.

WCBD recorded Turner entering the camper to look for his son. A station employee saw him allegedly open cabinets and drawers before finding Justin's body "within seconds" of going inside. In his affidavit, Plitsch described Turner's search as "feigned."

He "knew exactly where [Justin] was located," the detective added.

But investigators never had quite enough evidence to make their case, Lewis said at the news conference. At some point, Megan Turner was charged in connection with Justin's death, but the case was dismissed, the sheriff said. The couple moved away, Megan changed her name to Pamela and investigators never heard from them again.

"I've never got one phone call - one phone call from his daddy or his stepmother. 'What are y'all doing about my son's death?' Not one. What does that tell you?" Lewis said.

In April 2021 investigators reviewed and revived what had become a cold case. Physical evidence collected from the crime scene in 1989 was reevaluated and submitted to forensic pathologists. With new technology, they were able to determine that fibers found in the Turners' house matched ones in the wounds on Justin's neck and on the clothes he was wearing, Plitsch wrote.

Lewis said that, throughout the investigation, he kept thinking about the 5-year-old boy who never got to grow up.

"Today, Justin would have been 40 years old. He could have graduated high school, went to college, got married, had a child, been a productive citizen," Lewis said. "But he wasn't, because we believe these two people took that away from all of us."

For that, anyone responsible should be punished, said Amy Parsons Justin's cousin who was 8 years old when the boy died.

"They've had freedom for 34 years while our family has suffered," she said at the news conference, "and they don't deserve another day from behind those bars."